The brother of Carrie Fisher has confirmed the actress is currently in the Intensive Care Unit of UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, after suffering a reported heart attack.

Tom Fisher said there was “no good news or bad news,” about his sister’s condition, but told the Hollywood Reporter she had been moved from the emergency room to the ICU.

Speaking to Variety, Tom then dismissed reports that Fisher was now in stable condition, saying media outlets are “writing between the lines".

“She’s in the ICU and everybody’s praying for her,” he told Variety in a phone interview. “There’s nothing new from the doctors. There’s nothing new at all. … There’s no good news or bad news.”

TMZ first reported the news that Fisher had suffered a heart attack while travelling on a plane from London to Los Angeles.

The website reported that the emergency occurred 15 minutes before the plane landed and the actress was administered CPR by medical professionals who were onboard the flight.

YouTube star Anna Akana, who was also travelling on the flight, tweeted: “Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK."

Fisher reprised her role as Princess Leia in The Force Awakens last year

“So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped," Akana added. "She wasn't breathing for 10 minutes or so. They were administering CPR up until we landed.”

Paramedics were standing by for the plane’s arrival at LAX and provided advanced life support and “aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital,” fire department spokesman Erik Scott said.

Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd and her beloved dog Gary have both been pictured arriving at UCLA Medical Center, where the actress is receiving treatment.

Friends and co-stars of the actress having been sending their love and well wishes, including many Star Wars cast members, both old and new. Mark Hamill tweeted: “as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher."

Peter Mayhew, who plays Chewbacca, wrote: “Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher.', Gwendoline Christie, who joined the franchise as Captain Phasma in The Force Awakens, added: “@carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX.”