The late Carrie Fisher, along with 'Star Wars' co-star Mark Hamill, has been honoured as a Disney Legend in a special ceremony at this year's D23 Expo. Completing work as General Leia in upcoming 'Star Wars' flick, 'The Last Jedi', Fisher's fans still have some on screen action from the incredible talent to look forward to, much of which was teased at the annual event this weekend. You can see footage taken from the Expo below:

Tributes came for Fisher from a variety of big names at the D23 Expo in California, with Disney CEO Robert Iger telling a bustling audience: "Carrie has been an iconic part of the Star Wars franchise as you saw from the very beginning, and she will always hold a very special place in our hearts, and the hearts of fans around the world. We all miss her talent, her wit, and her friendship."

He added of what we should expect from her final 'Star Wars' scenes: "As always, she brought her trademark strength, heart and humor to the role, which is truly, truly a legendary performance."

Then reading from a letter sent by Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, the room heard: "Becoming a part of the Disney family was truly an amazing moment for her. She secretly always wanted to become a Disney princess, so getting to become a Disney princess and becoming a Disney legend would have been her ultimate dream."

Carrie Fisher will forever be in the hearts of 'Star Wars' fans

Also honoured at the event as a Disney Legend, Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill thanked all those who have worked on the movies, as well as the millions of fans which have made the franchise such a massive success.

While seeing Hamill up on stage was great, the event felt a little bittersweet with the absence of Fisher. Despite that, though she may be gone as a physical presence, it's clear that she and her 'Star Wars' character Leia is somebody who will live on forever, cementing her space in Hollywood history and as a foundation for one of the world's most beloved film series.

More: Mark Hamill Teases 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' "Curveball"

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will be released in cinemas on December 15, 2017.