The ‘Star Wars’ actress passed away on December 27, 2016.
Billie Lourd has paid tribute to her mom Carrie Fisher on the first anniversary of her death in the most magical way possible.
The actress, 25, travelled to Norway to see the Northern Lights, something her mother Carrie had always dreamed of doing with her.
Posting two photos of herself and her father Bryan Lourd, Billie wrote, “My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her.
“We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.’ And she did. I love you times infinity.”
In the caption Billie also used emoji’s to spell out “She drowned in moonlight strangled by her own bra,” a quote from the obituary Carrie wrote for herself in her 2008 memoir ‘Wishful Drinking’.
Carrie Fisher died on December 27, 2016, aged 60, days after being taken ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles. The next day Carrie’s mother Debbie Reynolds suffered a stroke at her son Todd’s house while discussing her daughter’s burial arrangements.
Todd later said that his mother’s last words were, “I really want to be with Carrie.”
In September Billie spoke to Ellen Degeneres about suffering the dual loss of both her mother and grandmother. "It's completely surreal. I mean there's no way to really explain it — it's so hard to talk about.
“If I say that I'm doing good, I'm 'too happy,' and if I say that I'm not doing good, then I'm 'a mess.' So it's really hard to know what to say about it because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with."
