The world is still reflecting on how Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher were one of the greatest celebrity mother-daughter pairs in Hollywood before their deaths less than 24 hours apart from each other in December. But they are by no means the only super family duo that the celebrity has had to offer.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at the 2015 SAG Awards

Here are some of Hollywood's finest mother and daughter duos:

1. Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson at Goldie's Love In For Kids 2016

'Deepwater Horizon' star Kate Hudson is the daughter of the Oscar winning actress Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, and she has two brothers in the acting biz too; Oliver Hudson and half-sibling Wyatt Russell whose father is Kurt Russell. Kate and Goldie have never starred in a movie together, possibly out of Kate's determination to prove that she gets her gigs through hard work rather than a famous family.

2. Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer

Mamie Gummer, Rick Sprin and Meryl Streep at 'Ricki and the Flash' premiere 2015

Mamie Gummer's first ever movie role was alongside her mother Meryl Streep, that being 1986's 'Heartburn'. Since then, they've appeared together in 'Evening' and 'Ricki and the Flash'. Mamie is the daughter of Meryl and the sculptor Don Gummer, and she's also the sister of Broadway star Grace Gummer.

3. Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne

Kelly and Sharon Osbourne at Race to Erase MS 2015

The wife and daughter of Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne first found fame with MTV reality series 'The Osbournes'. Sharon was managing Ozzy's music career at the time, and Kelly was 18 when the show first aired. They have since gone on to television presenting, while brother Jack Osbourne has found success elsewhere and sister Aimee has stoically remained out of the spotlight.

4. Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli

Probably one of the most famous mother-daughter duos in Hollywood history, these two have sang together on stage on numerous occasions, famously at the London Palladium and 'The Judy Garland Show'. Liza's father was a stage director named Vincente Minnelli who was Judy's second husband.

5. Janet Leigh and Jamie Lee Curtis

Janet Leigh and Jamie Lee Curtis at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony 1998

'Psycho' star Janet Leigh gave birth to Jamie Lee Curtis from 'Anything But Love' in 1958 during her marriage to third husband Tony Curtis. They had another daughter - also an actress - named Kelly Curtis. Jamie took her mother's horror film legacy a step further by landing the title of 'scream queen' after her appearance in 'Halloween'.

6. Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow

Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow at the Environmental Media Awards 2015

Gwyneth Paltrow is the daughter of 'Meet The Parents' star Blythe Danner and the late filmmaker Bruce Paltrow. Gwyneth and Blythe have co-starred together in 1992's 'Cruel Doubt' and 2003's Sylvia Plath biopic 'Sylvia'. Gwyneth is such a mommy's girl that she used her mother's name as her first daughter's middle name: Apple Blythe Alison Martin.

7. Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley at 'Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience' in 2015

The former wife of Elvis Presley who died four years after their divorce had their only daughter Lisa Marie in 1968. She has also become famous for her marriages, including to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage, though she is also well known for her singing career having released her debut album 'To Whom It May Concern' in 2003.

8. Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson at Elle Women in Hollywood event 2015

Dakota Johnson may have only become famous in 2010 for her role in 'The Social Network', but her 'Working Girl' star mom has been a Hollywood icon for years. They had originally appeared together in 1999's 'Crazy in Alabama', though haven't since starred alongside one another in a movie. Dakota's father is Don Johnson, with whom Melanie Griffith had an on/off relationship since the age of 14.

9. Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz

Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz at 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

By far the most glamorous mother-daughter pair ever. 'The Cosby Show' star Lisa Bonet passed her good looks on to daughter Zoë Kravitz, whose father is singer Lenny Kravitz. They've never appeared on the big screen together, but they did star in a Calvin Klein commercial last year.

10. Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger

Georgia May Jagger and Jerry Hall at Invisible Zinc launch at Selfridges in 2010

Georgia May Jagger is the model daughter of supermodel Jerry Hall and Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger. They also had another model daughter named Elizabeth Jagger. Many celebrities have a number of children that go on to be successful superstars; Demi Moore, for example, has three daughters with Bruce Willis - Tallulah, Scout and Rumer Willis - who have all gone on to be actors.