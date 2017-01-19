Celebrities who have worked on axed show the Xtra Factor have been flocking to sing the programme’s praises now it will be officially replaced with a digital spin-off show in 2017.

Caroline Flack has praised her former show

Former host Caroline Flack and last year’s frontmen Rylan Clark-Neal and Matt Edmondson have taken to Twitter to thank colleagues and remember the fun times they had on the show.

Flack - who started her X Factor career on the backstage show in 2013 before moving to front the show with former contestant Olly Murs in 2015 - described the show as "wonderful".

She wrote: "Xtra Factor was such a huge and wonderful part of our lives! Thank you to everyone who made it so much fun...made so many brilliant friends (sic)."

Caroline, 37, was replaced by DJ Sarah-Jane Crawford in 2014 who remained with the show until 2015 before herself leaving for Clark-Neal and Edmondson to stand in.

Radio 1 DJ Edmondson said the show was the "most fun" he’d ever had at work.

He said: "There aren’t many shows on telly that are live and silly, but I’m so glad I got to sink my teeth into this one."

Matt’s co-star Rylan described the experience on the ITV2 show as an "honour".

An ITV spokesperson confirmed The Xtra Factor was being axed to instead focus on the broadcaster’s ‘digital platforms’ and ‘in support of the main show.’