Children of the early 90s are in mourning today as it's announced that TV's Carol Lee Scott has passed away earlier this week at the age of 74. It seems her passing was expected by her family, as she was suffering from a long-term illness at the time.

data-lang="en"> My dear aunty Carol passed away yesterday, RIP #Grotbags, I will miss you ?? pic.twitter.com/UORQ2MJjkd — Gina Mear (@ggeenie) July 5, 2017

The entertainer, best known for playing a witch named Grotbags in the children's show of the same name, died on Monday night (July 3rd 2017) following a battle with cancer. A relative of hers announced the sad news yesterday on social media.

'My dear aunty Carol lost her brave fight against cancer yesterday', her niece Gina Mear wrote on Facebook. 'To many of you she was Grotbags - a legend! To me she was just aunty Carol. I shall miss her hugely, rest in peace Carol.'

Gina also posted some nostalgic photos of her aunt on her Twitter page.

Born in Somerset, England, Carol began her career as a singer and wound up travelling the world as a performed with Pontins. She released two albums in the 70s called 'In Time' and 'Your Place Is Here with Me'. She made her first appearance as Grotbags in 1982 on the children's series 'Emu's World' with Rod Hull, and in 1991 featured in the spin-off series 'Rod 'n' Emu' and then her own self-titled series which ended in 1993.

A clip from 'Grotbags' has been going viral this week, featuring Carol and various characters as she croons out a soul number appropriately titled 'Don't Nobody Bring Me No Bad News'. It's received over 4,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Plus, a memorial message has been posted on her official website. 'It is very sad that I have to report that Carol Lee Scott has passed away today. A larger than life lady with a much larger heart of comedy, kindness and generosity!' It reads. 'Carol was a great lover of Music and Comedy and one of the songs she used to like was 'Ain't It Grand To Be Blooming Well Dead' by Leslie Sarony and it was Carol's request that there be no sadness but Music and Laughter!'