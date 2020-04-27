Carmit Bachar doesn't think there's a woman out there who hasn't experienced sexual harassment in ''some form or fashion''.

The Pussycat Dolls star admits she has endured sexual harassment in the music industry and says one thing is ''sure'' is that women will get ''hit on'' or ''feel those energy vibes'' in her career lifetime.

She said: ''I don't think there's a female who hasn't experienced it in some form or fashion. Sure you're going to get hit on or be in the studio and feel those energy vibes. It's a choice of whether you number one, act on it. Number two, speak up and stand up to it or number three ignore it.''

And Carmit, 45, has praised the ''incredibly courageous'' women for speaking out amidst the #MeToo movement.

Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph, she added: ''I think now is a very crucial time and it's been so incredibly courageous of the high-powered women in the industry to have spoken out, but so necessary.''

Meanwhile, her bandmate Ashley Roberts previously told critics of the Pussycat Dolls' sexy image to ''f**k off''.

The 38-year-old singer said: ''Someone told me that within the stage of me as a woman that I shouldn't be sexy and I'm like 'f**k off'. Magic Mike comes on and everyone loves it but women do it and we're called prostitutes.''

And Ashley insisted the group - which also includes Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit, Kimberly Wyatt and Jessica Sutta - don't care about their critics as they have ''nothing to prove'' and just want to have a good time together.

She added: ''I want to embrace the fact that I'm a woman getting to go back out with my girls as that sometimes doesn't happen.

''We have nothing to prove we just want to go out there and have some fun again. I want to be sexy when I'm like 90!''