Carmen Electra once hid under the covers as Dennis Rodman was dragged from bed by Michael Jordan.

The 48-year-old model's whirlwind romance with the basketball star has re-entered the spotlight thanks to Netflix's new sports documentary series 'The Last Dance', and Carmen has recalled one particularly dramatic incident from the late 90s involving her ex-husband and the 'Space Jam' star.

Carmen - whose former spouse played alongside Michael at the Chicago Bulls - said: ''I had no idea of all the behind-the-scenes drama [over Dennis' behaviour]. I had no idea Michael Jordan was freaking out.''

Carmen - who married the sports star in Las Vegas in 1998 - can still recall Michael's anger when he turned up at their home, after Dennis went missing during the season.

The model decided to hide as Michael grabbed his teammate, who was well-known for his erratic behaviour on and off the basketball court.

She shared: ''I was hungover and we were naked on the floor.

''Dennis gets up to answer, and there's Michael Jordan! I got up and tried to hide. I knew Dennis was in trouble. That was a big deal and a shock to me.''

Carmen admits that she and Dennis were ''like two kids in a candy store'' during the early days of their romance.

In fact, she still remembers them having sex on the court, joking Dennis had never ''worked out so hard in his life''.

The star - whose marriage to the basketball player ended in 1999 - recalled: ''One day when the Bulls had an off day from practising, Dennis said he had a surprise for me.

''He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we're standing at the Bulls practice facility, centre court.

''It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place - in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court.

''To be honest, I don't think he's ever worked out so hard in his life.''