Artist:
Song title: Now That I Found You
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Carly Rae Jepsen is back with another infectious pop tune. 'Now That I Found You' was released as part of a double single with 'No Drug Like Me' last month, and now she's dropped a vibrant video in which she channels serious Audrey Hepburn vibes. She has yet to announce details of her forthcoming fourth album.

