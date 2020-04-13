Cardi B has urged her Twitter followers to ''stop crying and stay at home'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old rap star has issued a rallying call to her 11 million followers on the micro-blogging platform, saying that although she feels frustrated by the current situation, it's important the public remains disciplined and resists the temptation to go outside.

Cardi wrote: ''Target and Walmart are open and they are consider ''essential '' I love my high end clothes but target Tshirts and tights will do !Stop crying and stay home ! (sic)''

The rapper recently teamed up with Fashion Nova to help fight coronavirus.

Cardi joined forces with the online fashion retailer to donate $1 million to those in need during the pandemic, which will be spread out in $1,000 instalments.

The 'I Like It' hitmaker announced the initiative on Instagram, explaining that she and the brand will be donating $1,000 every hour over the next 42 days.

In a video, she explained: ''You know sometimes you give to charity and you wonder, 'Is it really going to the people?' Well we're gonna make sure it goes to the people.''

And, in the caption, she wrote: ''I teamed up with them to help those that have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs.''

To apply for the scheme, people need to submit applications by writing a 250-word personal narrative that explains how the virus has impacted their lives.