Cardi B has teamed up with Fashion Nova to help fight coronavirus.

The 'I Like It' hitmaker has joined forces with the online fashion retailer to donate $1 million to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, which will be spread out in $1,000 instalments.

Cardi announced the initiative on Instagram, where she claimed she and the brand will be donating $1,000 every hour over the next 42 days.

In a video, she explained: ''You know sometimes you give to charity and you wonder, 'Is it really going to the people?' Well we're gonna make sure it goes to the people.''

And in the caption, she wrote: ''I teamed up with them to help those that have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs.''

To apply for the scheme, people need to submit applications by writing a 250-word personal narrative that explains how the virus has impacted their lives.

Cardi has also insisted she needs all applicants to have an open Instagram account, because she will be checking to make sure people aren't applying just to ''lend your boyfriend some f***ing money''.

She added: ''PLEASE make sure that your Instagram is public, because I will also personally be looking thru these submitted pages.

''Make sure your Instagram is open because I'm going to make sure that you really do need it. Don't be lying so you can lend your boyfriend some f***ing money. No, you don't gotta show us your p****y, but if you wanna DM it to me I don't motherf***ing mind.''

Whilst in a press release, Fashion Nova founder and CEO Richard Saghian clarified: ''People are struggling to pay rent, buy food, medicine and other essentials for themselves and their families. We all feel compassion and concern for those affected by the coronavirus.''