She's only been in the public eye for three years and already Cardi B is stacking up some controversy behind her. This week it was reported that she handed herself into a police station in Queens, after she was involved in a brawl which took place at a New York strip joint this summer.

Cardi B at Global Citizen Festival

The 25-year-old Bronx rapper spoke to police yesterday (October 1st 2018) and ended up being charged with two misdemeanour counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanour count of assault by the NYPD, according to CNN. Apparently, two bartenders were assaulted.

Cardi B had apparently been in the midst of a brawl at Angels Strip Club in Flushing, New York on August 29th, and nine other people are reported to have spoken to the police about the incident. Reports said that the 'I Like It' hitmaker was 'throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 am', however her attorney denied there was any evidence she had caused anybody any physical harm.

On the other hand, the attorneys for the victims accused the rapper of having ordered attacks on them and having carried out an attack herself.

'Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law, since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks', the attorney said. 'But reality is setting in, as justice does not care whether her name is Cardi B or Carly B, and she will now answer for her crimes.'

The incident comes just weeks after she hit headlines over an altercation with Nicki Minaj during New York Fashion Week. Video footage showed Cardi lunging at Nicki as the latter leaves the hotel. While no arrests were made, she later claimed that Nicki had made comments with regards to her parenting.

'It's so sad for someone to pin that on me, because I'm the bad guy and they know people would believe them', Nicki later said of the incident on her Beats One radio show.

Cardi B's court date for the strip club fight is scheduled for October 29th 2018.