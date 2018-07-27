A few weeks after welcoming her first baby into the world, Cardi B has announced that she’s decided to cancel all of her upcoming autumn tour dates with Bruno Mars, admitting that she’s “underestimated this whole mommy thing”.

The chart-topping rapper gave birth to a baby girl named Kulture earlier this month on July 10th, with her husband Offset from hip-hop trio Migos. Cardi had been due to hook up with Bruno Mars for the North American leg of his 24K Magic tour in the autumn, but she’s not ready to leave her baby at such a young age.

“I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that six weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” the 25 year old star told her fans on Instagram. “I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.”

Cardi B performing live in June 2017

“I hope you guys understand .This have been such a hard decision. I want to thank @brunomars for understanding.”

Cardi B, who recently became the first female rapper in American chart history to score two number 1 singles and released her debut album Invasion of Privacy a few months ago, had been due to support Mars on 24 dates of his tour starting on September 7th at Denver’s Pepsi Centre. It’s not yet clear who’ll be replacing her.

Bruno Mars, who collaborated with the rapper on the track ‘Finesse’, tweeted his support for Cardi’s decision soon afterwards.

“The most important thing is you and your family's health. We love you Cardi and we will play ‘Bodak Yellow’ every night in your honour. Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on The 24k Magic Tour.”

