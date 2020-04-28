Cardi B has posted the ''hard-hitting'' intro for her second album on social media.

The 'I Like It' rapper took to Twitter and Instagram to share a clip of the track which will appear at the start of her as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2018's acclaimed LP, 'Invasion of Privacy'.

It features a tribute to Isaiah Rodgers, the NFL cornerback for the Indianapolis Colts, who is seen on field as running commentary plays.

Cardi then breaks into her track 'Get Up 10' from her first album, on which she sings: ''Just 'cause I been on the road don't mean I been on the run

And you gon' have to learn to hold your tongue or hold the gun.''

Alongside the 60-second snippet, she tweeted: ''Sooo dope this make me soo happy .My new album intro going to Hit just as hard ! (sic)''

Whilst on her Instagram Stories, she added: ''This makes me feel so good.That's why I'm going hard on my new Intro! CONGRATS @Isaiahrodgers (sic)''

Cardi has been working on her new record during lockdown, and recently shared a snap from the studio.

She captioned the post: ''We finished late and started early.''

Last month, the rapper announced that her new single has been delayed due to coronavirus.

The 27-year-old star - who is one of the world's best-selling artists - revealed that fans will be forced to wait a little longer to hear her new material due to the global health crisis.

Responding to a fan's request for an update on her new single, Cardi wrote on Twitter: ''It's delay due to the virus (sic)''

The 'Press' star delivered the update shortly after admitting she was ''a little scared'' about the coronavirus outbreak.

The rapper said in an Instagram video: ''Government, let me tell y'all motherf***ers something, I don't know what the f**k this coronavirus is about.

''I don't understand how that s**t was from Wuhan, China ... I ain't gonna front, a b***h is scared. I'm a little scared.

''S**t got me panicking ... a lot of you motherf***ers think it's a joke, like I was thinking, right?''