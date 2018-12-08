Cardi B endured a decidedly mixed day on Friday, finding out that she had been nominated for five Grammy awards shortly after appearing in court in relation to a charge of assault regarding an incident in a strip club.

The 25 year old star discovered that she was nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album and Best Pop Duo/Group performance for her collaboration with Maroon 5 on ‘Girls Like You’.

However, it went down on the same day that she was appearing in court, over an incident on August 29th where she allegedly attacked two bartenders at Angels Strip Club. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ star was later arrested and charged on October 1st on suspicion of assault and reckless endangerment.

After a short hearing, the judge released Cardi B without bail, despite the star having missed a scheduled court appearance earlier in the week.

Cardi B has been nominated for five Grammys

Ahead of her next court appearance over the incident in January, the judge also handed down two protection orders, stating that the rapper must not go near the two women she allegedly assaulted – including contacting them over social media.

More: Cardi B charged with assault after strip club brawl

Cardi quickly posted a video of herself leaving court, saying that she regretted the manner in which she found out the good news. “This is not how [I] expected to find out I am nominated for a Grammy… I need a do over.”

Earlier this week, the rapper revealed that she had split from her husband, Migos star Offset, after a year of marriage. She also posted a picture of their five month old daughter Kulture.

“He’s always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it’s nobody’s fault,” she wrote. “She continued: “I guess we grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore. I don’t know. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and yah.”

More: Cardi B pulls out of Bruno Mars tour – “I underestimated this mommy thing”