She made hip hop history with her single ‘Bodak Yellow’ this year, but on Wednesday Cardi B also proved herself to be a great late-night talk show guest.

Appearing on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, Cardi managed to charm and crack up the late-night host, as she told the story of her stage name and explained why she doesn't buy Christmas presents for adults.

Cardi B made an hilarious appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Wednesday

Asked to explain the origins of Cardi B, the rapper - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - said, “You know what, my sister name is Hennessy, so everybody used to call me Bacardi.

“Then it was my Instagram name, Bacardi, Bacardi B, but for some reason, my Instagram kept getting deleted, and you know what I think it was Bacardi [the alcohol company] that had something to do with it. So I just changed it to Cardi B.”

Fallon, who struggled to keep a straight face, then asked Cardi to explain her tweet from earlier this month, where she declared, “I'm not giving NO ADULTS NO Christmas gift.”

She explained: “Because you wanna know something, everybody that I know got kids and that’s just a lot of kids. And I got God kids out of nowhere — once you start making money everybody want you to be their kids’ godmother.”

Cardi, who is nominated for two awards at next month’s Grammys, also plugged her new single ‘Bartier Cardi’, featuring 21 Savage.

The rapper admitted she was conscious not to get into another Bacardi-style situation with jeweller Cartier, telling Fallon: “I named it ‘Bartier Cardi' because I don't want Cartier to sue me.”

‘Bartier Cardi’ drops on Friday December 22.

Watch Jimmy Fallon interview Cardi B: