Cardi B has thanked her fans after she became only the third artist in history whose first three entries in the Billboard Hot 100 entered the top 10 simultaneously.

The 25-year-old hip-hop star has enjoyed an incredibly successful start to her music career, joining The Beatles and Ashanti in the record books, and Cardi has now taken to her Instagram account to reflect on her success.

Celebrating her latest achievement, she wrote: ''What a great way to start my Year.

''Thank you Lord. Only you and i know how much i pray to you. These last few weeks been too much for me but my Lord always find a way to uplift me. Thank you to my fans, DJS, Team for the support. Thanks to all the artist who featured me I️ [love] thesee songs and thanks guys for showing my second single BARTIER CARDI some love. I love you (sic)''

Another Instagram video saw Cardi thank her fans for buying Ozuna's new record 'La Modelo', which sees her make a guest appearance.

She wrote: ''LA MODELO HAS ALSO ENTER THE HOT 100 at number 52 .Thank you guys for the support this honestly one of my favorite songs .Thank you @ozunapr por darme la oportunidad (sic)''

Meanwhile, it was revealed last month that Cardi almost quit music after she was snubbed on a collaboration.

The rapper confessed on Instagram: ''I did a verse to somebody's song, and other artists was in the song as well, and I was so excited because I felt like my verse was so poppin'.

''Then, the artist told me that I couldn't be on the song anymore because one of the artists that was on the song felt like I was too small (not famous enough), and they were too big for me to be on the same song with them.

''That s**t broke my heart so bad, it broke my heart to pieces. (sic)''