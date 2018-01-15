Cardi B smells her own farts.

The chart-topping rap star has taken to Twitter to reveal some of her least pleasant habits, and has insisted that despite being a celebrity, she feels like a normal person.

After being told that she's too rich and famous to be arguing with people on the micro-blogging platform, the 25-year-old musician - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - replied: ''Because i don't feel like a celebrity .I feel like a normal person ...Soo when I'm bored or in the car or doing my hair or on the plane i wanna violate (sic)''

And after another follower accused Cardi of being ''weird'', she responded: ''I am weird ..I pick my scabs and smell my farts (sic)''

Meanwhile, Cardi recently revealed that she will take on ''square a**'' haters on her much-anticipated debut album.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper is keen to address people who suggest she is a one-hit wonder as a result of the success of her first major label single.

She said: ''I'm always gonna talk about them because I hate them. I hate y'all.

''I wish y'all catch something... I'm not too cool to tell your f***ing ass something. Like, how your f***ing square a** is gonna talk about me?'

''A lot of people always question 'What else can she do, what else can she do?' And I'm going to show you.''

Cardi also revealed she will be dealing with love and heartbreak on the album - but she suggested she'd rather focus on positives.

Cardi shared: ''I could really make a song of hurt, because I've been hurt by a lot of men. I'm talking about, like, how sad I be when a dude curves me.

''And I never talk about that because I refuse to let people know that I get sad because when a man don't answer my calls.''