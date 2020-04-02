Cardi B was hospitalised after suffering severe stomach pains.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker rushed herself to the emergency department on Wednesday night (01.04.20) with tummy problems.

In the now deleted tweet, she wrote: ''Honestly, cause I been having some real bad stomach problems for four days, I went to the ER last night. I am feeling way better, Hopefully tomorrow I will feel no more pain.''

Meanwhile, Cardi previously revealed she's ''a little scared'' about the current coronavirus outbreak in a tongue-in-cheek Instagram video as she posted a shout out to politicians to take the matter seriously.

She ranted in the clip: ''Government, let me tell y'all motherf***ers something, I don't know what the f**k this coronavirus is about. I don't understand how that s**t was from Wuhan, China ... I ain't gonna front, a b***h is scared. I'm a little scared. S**t got me panicking ... a lot of you motherf***ers think it's a joke, like I was thinking, right?''

The 'I Like It' hitmaker even claimed she's started hoarding supplies to make sure she's prepared.

She captioned the video: ''Ya keep playing I'm deadass F***IN SCARED. I'm stocking up on food (sic)''

And Cardi's new single has been delayed due to coronavirus.

The 27-year-old rap star revealed that fans will be forced to wait a little longer to hear her new material due to the global health crisis.

Responding to a fan's request for an update on her new single, Cardi - who released her debut studio album, 'Invasion of Privacy', back in 2018 - wrote on Twitter: ''It's delay due to the virus (sic)''