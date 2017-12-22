Cardi B feels ''so happy and blessed'' by the success of her music.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper has taken to social media to share how happy she is that her track 'Motosport' is in the Top 10 Hot 100 chart.

The star shared a video of her on her Instagram account, which she captioned: ''Hey everybody !!Im feeling so happy and blessed today !First thing first,Motorsport is on the top ten HOT 100 oooo yeaaaa babyyy!!!! (sic).''

And the artist has revealed she is overwhelmed by the positive feedback she has received about her records.

She continued: ''I have gotten a lot of good feedbacks on The no limit video ,Thank you @g_eazy !!Muchas Gracias @ozunapr i love La MODELO sooo much and the feedback is amazing !! (sic)''.

Cardi B - whose full name is Belcalis Almanzar - announced earlier this week her new single 'Bartier Cardi', which features 21 Savage, will be released on Friday (22.12.17), and the star is ''excited'' for the world to hear her latest music.

Praising her fans and colleagues, the 25-year-old said: ''I'm exited for Friday for Bartier Cardi too come out ft @21savage .I have a great support system and THATS YOU GUYS !!! Love yaaaaa #bardigang (sic).''