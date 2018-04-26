Cardi B has made the announcement that many have been expecting – she’s cancelling the remainder of her summer tour dates because of her advancing pregnancy.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ star, 25, took to Instagram to tell her fans that she won’t be fulfilling her scheduled summer tour dates beyond this weekend’s Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. as she enters the third trimester of her pregnancy.

“Broccoli fest will be my last performance for a little while and everything. Because you know shawty keep growin',” the rapper said in a video yesterday. “I be looking like I be moving and everything but in reality, a bitch barely can breathe!”

Cardi B has cancelled her spring and summer shows because of her pregnancy

It can surely come as no surprise to anybody who watched her performance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ earlier this month, where she revealed she was expecting her baby with her fiancé Offset from Migos, and was nearly six months along. She appeared to be out of breath following each verse during her performance, and had to take a number of breaks during her sets at Coachella.

More: Cardi B appears in Amazon’s Super Bowl commercial

Among the cancelled shows are gigs in Europe, as well as New York City’s Panorama Festival and a show in Texas.

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Apr 25, 2018 at 8:12pm PDT

However, Cardi also added to her fans that she’ll be back performing in time for her tour supporting Bruno Mars, which begins on September 7th, around two months after her rumoured due date, according to TMZ.

Cardi B’s rise to stardom over the last 12 months has been meteoric, with her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy landing at number 1 in the Billboard 200 following its release on April 6th, with only a few weeks of promotion behind it.

More: Cardi B explains her name’s hilarious origin to Jimmy Fallon