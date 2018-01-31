Cardi B stars in Amazon's Superbowl commercial.

The outspoken rap star has emerged as one of the world's best-selling artists over the last year, and she's been chosen to appear in the firm's expensive new ad.

Cardi has posted a teaser of the ad on her Instagram account, captioning the clip of her opening an Amazon box: ''Washpoppin this weekend @Amazon?? #ad (sic)''

The full commercial will be show in full on February 4, when the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles will compete for the coveted trophy.

Meanwhile, Cardi recently claimed that she doesn't think she has the time to get married in 2018.

The musician has been engaged to Migos rapper Offset since October, and although the pair would love to get married toward the end of the year, they don't think they will be able to fit it into their hectic schedules.

She said: ''You want to know the thing about is. I really want to get married around the fall time, I love the fall time. But I keep getting, 'Do you want to do tour around this time?' 'Hey do you want to do this around this time?' And it's just like - I'm touring, I'm putting out an album. He's touring, putting out an album.

''It's not only about the wedding date. It's not just one day. It's gotta be a whole almost two weeks type of thing. We want a honeymoon. Do we even have time for that?

''We're really into our careers in our lives ... We are really workaholics. It's crazy.''