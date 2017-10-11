The 2017 BET Hip-Hop Award winners have finally been announced, and it seems that Cardi B is the reigning Queen of Rap this year after her whirlwind journey to number one with 'Bodak Yellow'. There were seven winners altogether, alongside some incredible live performances from Playboi Carti and others.

Cardi B at the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Of course, it was newcomer Cardi B who came out on top with five wins altogether. Today marks her 25th birthday (October 11th 2017), so gongs for Single of the Year, Best New Hip-Hop Artist, Hustler of the Year, Made-You-Look Award for Best Hip-Hop Style and Best Mixtape for 'Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2' have got to be the birthday gifts of a lifetime.

Close behind her with four wins was Kendrick Lamar who took home Album of the Year for 'DAMN.', Best Hip-Hop Video for 'HUMBLE.', Hot Ticket Performer and Lyricist of the Year, while DJ Khaled won three awards for Best Collaboration with 'Wild Thoughts' featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, DJ of the Year and MVP of the Year.

More winners include Video Director of the Year Benny Boom, Producer of the Year Metro Boomin, Nicki Minaj with the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse award for her appearance on Yo Gotti's 'Rake It Up', and Jay Z with the Impact Track award for 'Story of O.J.'.

More: Eminem spits anti-Trump freestyle rap

Highlights from the Bet Awards show, which took place on October 6th in Miami and aired last night (October 10th), included a roof-raising performance of 'Wokeuplikethis' and 'Magnolia' from Playboi Carti, who was nominated for Best Mixtape and Best New Hip-Hop Artist. Plus, there was a brutal freestyle takedown of Donald Trump by Eminem as well as some incredible Cyphers from up and comers the likes of 6lack, Ski Mask The Slump God, Tee Grizzley, Little Simz, Cozz, J.I.D., Fat Joe, Denzel Curry and Belly.