Released last year and mauled by the critics, 'Suicide Squad' was seen as somewhat of a failure, despite taking in hundreds of millions of dollars in the box office around the world. Because of the financial success, the film will be getting a sequel at some point, but details surrounding the flick are scarce.

Cara Delevingne as Enchantress in 'Suicide Squad'

In the first film, fans got the chance to see their favourite supervillains from the world of DC Comics up on the big screen, as they came together to conduct covert government operations for Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), cutting time off their prison sentences in the process. The problem with the missions however were that they were likely to get at least one member of the squad killed in the process. For anybody who refused or who tried to escape, Waller would kill them without hesitation. Rest in peace, Slipknot.

One member of the Squad was Dr. June Moone, aka Enchantress, played by Cara Delevingne. Quickly becoming the leading enemy of the Suicide Squad when the burden of her powers became too much, Delevingne's role was expanded wider than anybody could have guessed, but she was in the end defeated by the likes of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Deadshot (Will Smith) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney).

Saying that she was "pretty sure" she wouldn't make a comeback in the upcoming sequel, Delevingne told USA Today: "It was a life-changing experience and, of course, I’d do another one, but I don’t think it would make sense for the character. I’ll probably still be on the set hanging out with everyone.”

While her character is still alive despite Enchantress's heart being crushed by Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman), there is the question of what else Moone would be able to bring to the story, now that her evil alter ego is out of the picture.

Whatever the case may be with 'Suicide Squad 2', we could be set to find out some more details later this week, with the film's leading studio set to discuss their future within the DCEU at San Diego Comic-Con.

'Suicide Squad 2' doesn't yet have a release date, but we'll keep you updated on the film as and when we can.