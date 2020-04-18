Cara Delevingne is launching her own charity.

The 27-year-old model and actress wants to harness her fortune and influence for good and is reportedly in the process of setting up her own charity called Initiative Earth.

According to official documents, it will ''seek to influence public opinion and to influence governmental and other bodies''.

The charity plans to ''hold festivals, seminars, conferences, lectures, tours and courses''.

A friend of Cara's told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: ''Cara knows she has a lot of influence and is determined to use it for the wider good.''

Cara has also recruited Deepa Mirchandani, 40, a sustainable businesses specialist, and Jack Harries, the 26-year-old son of filmmaker Rebecca Frayn, to work on the project with her.

However, she will retain 75 per cent ''or more'' of voting rights in the new initiative.

Meanwhile, Cara has been hosting yoga sessions online for all her fans who are at home during the coronavirus crisis.

The star and yoga therapist Colin Dunsmuir will be continuing the classes on sportswear company Puma's Instagram Live every Sunday until May 3.

She previously said: ''I really hope you guys are staying safe wherever you are. I'll be going live on @puma Sundays at 10am PST for a yoga flow session with my fave instructor Colin to help clear our minds and move our bodies. I would absolutely love for you all to join me.''

The 'Suicide Squad' star has been a Puma brand ambassador since 2016 and this is her latest collaboration with the brand.