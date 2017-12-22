The advert sees Cara being catcalled on the streets of New York City.
A new advertisement for shoe designer Jimmy Choo featuring Cara Delevingne has been criticised as “tone deaf” and “sexist”.
The advert, part of the brand’s Shimmer in the Dark’ Cruise 2018 campaign shows the model and actress walking down the streets of New York City in a sparkling red minidress and glittery shoes, while one man shouts at her, “Nice shoes, lady.”
In the wake of the recent sexual harassment scandals in Hollywood and the #MeToo movement, many on Twitter slammed the ad for appearing to glorify catcalling.
“Read the room Jimmy Choo. Selling shoes with an ad where a woman is catcalled and ogled while trying to get to where she needs to go is gross,” one Twitter user wrote.
Another added: “Wow. Tone Deaf.” While Jessica Valenti, founder of the Feminising blog and author of ‘Sex Object: A Memoir’, wrote: “Perhaps now is not the best moment to run an ad about how cool and sexy catcalling is?”
Cara herself became a vocal part of the #MeToo movement earlier this year when she shared her own story about Harvey Weinstein.
In an emotional post on Instagram, Cara alleged that Weinstein had once called her to ask about her sexuality.
She then alleged that during a face-to-face meeting with the producer he had invited her to his room and asked her to kiss another woman, before trying to kiss her as she left.
When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call....i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....i thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.
Cara later wrote a message of support to women who have faced sexual harassment in industries outside of Hollywood, whose stories don’t get the same media attention.
I want women and girls to know that being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth. I am relieved to be able to share this....i actually feel better and I'm proud of the women who are brave enough to speak....this isn't easy but there are strength in our numbers. As I said, this is only the beginning. In every industry and especially in Hollywood, men abuse their power using fear and get away with it. This must stop. The more we talk about it, the less power we give them. I urge you all to talk and to the people who defend these men, you are part of the problem
