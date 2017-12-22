A new advertisement for shoe designer Jimmy Choo featuring Cara Delevingne has been criticised as “tone deaf” and “sexist”.

The advert, part of the brand’s Shimmer in the Dark’ Cruise 2018 campaign shows the model and actress walking down the streets of New York City in a sparkling red minidress and glittery shoes, while one man shouts at her, “Nice shoes, lady.”

In the wake of the recent sexual harassment scandals in Hollywood and the #MeToo movement, many on Twitter slammed the ad for appearing to glorify catcalling.

“Read the room Jimmy Choo. Selling shoes with an ad where a woman is catcalled and ogled while trying to get to where she needs to go is gross,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another added: “Wow. Tone Deaf.” While Jessica Valenti, founder of the Feminising blog and author of ‘Sex Object: A Memoir’, wrote: “Perhaps now is not the best moment to run an ad about how cool and sexy catcalling is?”

Cara herself became a vocal part of the #MeToo movement earlier this year when she shared her own story about Harvey Weinstein.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Cara alleged that Weinstein had once called her to ask about her sexuality.

She then alleged that during a face-to-face meeting with the producer he had invited her to his room and asked her to kiss another woman, before trying to kiss her as she left.

Cara later wrote a message of support to women who have faced sexual harassment in industries outside of Hollywood, whose stories don’t get the same media attention.