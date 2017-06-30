At the moment, we live in world where the lines between genders and sexualities are blurred, and one person who particularly loves this liberal way of thinking is Cara Delevingne. Despite being openly bisexual, however, she still struggles to explain her attraction to men and women to her friends.

Cara Delevingne at the MTV Movie Awards

It seems that the 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' star is describing her sexuality as 'fluid', having dated both men and women including American musician Annie Clark (also known as St. Vincent). If only everyone could grasp that concept; to some, you are either 'straight' or 'gay'.

'Once I spoke about my sexual fluidity, people were like, 'So you're gay'. And I'm like, 'No, I'm not gay'', she told Glamour Magazine. 'A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking. It's 'So you're just gay, right?' [They] don't understand it.'

Cara confesses that this lack of understanding leads people to think that she is lying about her sexuality. '[If] I'm like, 'Oh, I really like this guy', [they're like], 'But you're gay'. I'm like, 'No, you're so annoying!'' She says. 'Someone is in a relationship with a girl one minute, or a boy is in a relationship with a boy, I don't want them to be pigeonholed. Imagine if I got married to a man. Would people be like, 'She lied to us!' It's like, no.'

The 24-year-old model turned actress started talking openly about her sexuality at the age of 22, but she understands that this is an issue that affects people from a much younger age. 'I know 13- and 15-year-old girls who are like, 'I don't know if I like a boy or a girl yet. I haven't decided'', she continues. 'And it's like-[imagine] if I was able to comprehend [that at their age]. I am very happy how sexuality has become easier and freer to talk about, especially for kids.'