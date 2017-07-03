Having re-invented herself as an actor from a fashion model, British star Cara Delevingne has admitted that the film industry makes her “nervous”, because she’s constantly worrying about what people think of her.

The 24 year old, who has starred in Paper Towns and Suicide Squad in the last two years, revealed in a new interview with GQ that she has may appear to have a confident exterior, but that deep down she suffers from internal anxieties.

“I am a very outwardly free person, even though sometimes I don’t feel that way inside… Inside, I have so many fears,” she explained. “I work in an industry where I care what other people think and I’m nervous all the time.”

Delevingne worked closely with prestigious director Luc Besson in his long-awaited new movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, released on August 4th, and she conducted a sci-fi-inspired photoshoot for the cover of GQ’s forthcoming issue.

“If I don’t admit that it’s going on, it comes out in my skin,” she continued. “You pretend it doesn’t exist, that’s when it comes out, whether it’s heartbreak or something at work.”

Last March, revealing why she was quitting modelling and the fashion industry for acting, Delevingne revealed similar reasons to the ones she’s revealed now.

“In no time, though, I found myself surrendering to the industry’s approval process,” she wrote in a blog. “I felt like I needed validation from everyone. As a result, I lost sight of myself and what it meant to be happy, what it meant to be successful. I think it all stemmed from a deep-down feeling of wanting people to like me and love me.”

Asked about what the biggest challenges of being on screen have been for her, she said that having to shed tears on screen was particularly tough.

“I find it hard to cry in front of even one person. If I cry, I want to cry alone,” she said. “For me, to cry meant I had to, in my head, beat myself up and make myself feel really shit, but what I learnt that day was I actually had to be strong to be vulnerable.”

