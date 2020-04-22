Cara Delevingne feels ''so lucky'' to have featured on Fiona Apple's 'Fetch the Bolt Cutters'.

The 27-year-old actress-and-model laid down her vocals on the US singer's latest album's title track and her dogs, Leo and Alfie, even made an appearance with their barks heard at the end of the song.

This week, the 'Suicide Squad' star shared two snaps of the pair in Fiona's home studio where she recorded and produced the full album herself, and left in the sounds around her, including the odd meow from her cat.

Alongside the two pictures, one of which is of the pair sharing a huge, Cara wrote on Instagram: ''So proud of you Fiona!! Her new album 'Fetch the Bolt Cutters' is out NOW.

''I feel so lucky to have been a part of it (as well as my dogs!) and to make a small cameo on the title track. (sic)''

Fiona, 42, previously revealed she and Cara have been ''text friends for years'', but only met a couple of times in person.

She said: ''Cara [Delevingne] and I have been text friends for years.

''I wanted her to sing the line [''Fetch the bolt cutters''].

''She brought her dogs, Leo and Alfie. And so all of our dogs were in this room with the door closed and they're totally silent for the whole take of the song. And then at the end of the song they erupted. It was so perfect.''

Last year, it was claimed that Cara was keen to launch a music career after she featured on DJ and producer Shy Fx's track 'Rudeboy Lovesong'.

The 'Paper Towns' star previously released a song called 'I Feel Everything' for the soundtrack to her 2017 film 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets'.

And most recently, she lent her vocal talents to her 2018 film 'Her Smell', in which she also starred as Cassie, as she performed 'Can't Wait' and 'Breathe'.