Rumours that Cara Delevingne is now dating Ashley Benson continue to spread like wildfire, especially in light of a couple of telling comments on social media that the latter made to the former. However, she's just claimed that her account was hacked - so does that mean they're not dating?

We wouldn't be so quick to rule it out. After all, there's plenty of evidence aside from the Instagram comments that have linked the two together romantically. Of course, it's not impossible that the two are just really close friends, given that they have been working on a film together.

Cara Delevingne posted a sultry shot of herself on Instagram from a Q&A that the pair attended at Toronto International Film Festival for their new movie 'Her Smell'. 'Pretty Little Liars' star Benson apparently commented 'Mine' and then 'I can see your [three sushi emojis'. However, that's apparently not Ashley's doing.

'When you just get off a flight with no WiFi and find your Instagram got hacked', she wrote on her story with a picture of herself at the airport. 'Thank God for [Remi Franklin] fixing it.'

Still, the girls looked pretty close during the Q&A itself, giggling together as they sat side by side. This comes after they were seen kissing at Heathrow airport in August, and three months prior to that holding hands in New York City and going to a Lauryn Hill concert together.

Benson previously dated Ryan Good while Delevingne was in a relationship with St. Vincent for two years. The latter has also been linked with a number of other high profile celebrities including Paris Jackson, Michelle Rodriguez and Jack O'Connell.

They could, of course, just be good friends. But only recently did Benson all but confirm that she was in a relationship with 'someone'.

'I've always been very private about [relationships]', she told People. 'I mean it's hard, I don't know, you kind of can't get away from that if you're in the public eye. I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible. That's one good thing about living in New York - I can live kind of a normal lifestyle.'