Fox got cancellation-happy a little earlier this year, and when the network announced 'Lethal Weapon' would be returning for a third season, audiences assumed their DC Comics-based show 'Gotham' wouldn't be making a comeback following its fourth season. Fortunately for fans, Fox did decide the show would go on, but only for one more season, making season 5 its last.

Camren Bicondova will return to 'Gotham' as Selina Kyle

At the time, reports claimed the season would be made up of 13 episodes, allowing 'Gotham' to reach 101 episodes total and giving it syndication, which would then give the network some big money thanks to the series' length. Now though, we've found out that this may not be the case at all.

Series star Camren Bicondova, who plays Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in the show, took to Instagram Live to chat about her final episodes, and gave some comments that left fans puzzled. During the conversation with those watching, Bicondova claimed that season 5 would be made up of only 10 episodes, bringing the series total to 98. That's a strange move if it's truly one being made by Fox and Warner Bros., but no official confirmation has yet been made.

Bringing the total of episodes from 13 to 10 may also affect the quality of writing that those working on the show can put together, but we're sure that plans are being put into place so that a definitive conclusion to the series can be crafted. 10 episodes are more than anybody thought they'd get when Fox went on their cancellation spree, so we'll see if they're better than nothing as Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) goes through his final transformation, from Bruce Wayne to the Dark Knight.

We'll bring you more news surrounding the final season of 'Gotham' as and when we get it.