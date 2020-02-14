Artist:
Song title: My Oh My ft. DaBaby
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Camila Cabello unveils a silent movie-style video for her first single of the year 'My Oh My', featuring American rapper DaBaby. The song is from her second studio album 'Romance', released in December 2019.

