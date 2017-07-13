Fifth Harmony ''did everything'' in their power to make the band work after Camila Cabello's exit.

The future of the group - comprised now of Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane Hansen - was thrown up into the air last year when the 20-year-old singer announced she was leaving them in order to release solo material, but they have admitted there was no chance they were going to let things fall apart because of one member's departure.

Normani said: ''I get to sleep at night knowing we did everything in our power as friends, bandmates and human beings (to make it work).''

Dinah added: ''Let's just say we're in a better place now - there are no secrets in this circle.''

The 'Work from Home' hitmakers have poured the ''blood, sweat and tears'' into the band for their entire lives and were adamant that they would come back stronger and better after Camila's exit.

Speaking to the latest issue of Billboard magazine, Ally said: ''We'd put blood, sweat and tears - and birthdays and funerals we missed - into this thing.

''It's our livelihoods and our families. This is the train, and now you're like, 'Is the conductor going to come through with the coals, or are we left here to die?'''

And, although it was initially thought that the girl group had fallen out with Camila over her decision, they insist there are no hard feelings between them now and are not planning to replace her.

Ally said: ''The fans are our fifth member.''