Camila Cabello is going on tour with Bruno Mars.

The former Fifth Harmony singer is ''so excited'' to announce her debut solo concerts, which will see her join the 'Amazing' singer at some of the dates of his '24k Magic World Tour', beginning in California on July 20 and coming to an end in Pennsylvania on August 22.

And the 20-year-old singer is hoping she'll learn a lot from the 31-year-old performer.

She tweeted: ''''SO EXCITED TO BE OPENING FOR @BRUNOMARS THIS SUMMER!! every night I'm gonna be peering out from side stage trying to learn as much as I can.

''For years I've looked up to Bruno as a vocalist, musician, entertainer and artist, so..... im geeked.(sic)''

After Camila leaves the tour, Dua Lipa will be joining Bruno for the next leg, performing on US dates in September and in New Zealand and Australia in February and March 2018.

Camila previously admitted the dark moments in her life have improved her ''confidence''.

The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' said: ''I feel amazing and I felt like I needed to go through it. You need to go through those times to be able to ... When you're out of them, you realise that you can get through it. Then the next time you feel low, you're like, 'OK, last time I never thought I could get up and I did, so I know I can do this!' It just gives you this confidence that, even when it feels like the end of the world, it never is.''

And the singer's new song 'I Have Questions' has ''changed her life'' because it helped her open up about some of the ''toxic'' things that have happened in her life.

She explained: ''That song really changed my life. I felt like it was the first time that I had been going through [that], which is basically what the album is about. I had been going through probably the lowest part in my life so far, at least it felt that way for me.

''It was just stuff that was going on in my life that was just toxic things that were going on ... I felt like that song was the first time that I really opened up about how I felt. For a long time, I stopped writing for like six months because for me, writing means getting in touch with my emotions.''