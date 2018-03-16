With rumours flying around that Camila Cabello was persuaded to leave girl group Fifth Harmony by her pal Taylor Swift, the former has been forced to deny such a suggestion so that people stop criticising the latter over the situation. She's had enough to deal with lately.

Camila Cabello at the iHeart Radio Music Awards

The 21-year-old 'Havana' singer wants everyone to know that she's not quite as easily led as people seem to believe she is, and that her decision to depart Fifth Harmony and embark on a solo career was purely down to her. Taylor Swift had nothing to do with it.

'It annoyed me that people said she was encouraging me because I know that she probably got a lot of negative criticism for that', she said on The Sun's Dan Wootton Interview. 'Absolutely nobody could ever persuade me to do something. If I don't want to do something the whole world could be telling me and I won't do it. And if I do then the whole world could be telling me to not do it and I'll do it. I've always been that way.'

As a matter of fact, she and Taylor don't often talk about work at all, but they are pretty clued up on each other's love lives. Camila is probably full of secrets about Taylor's relationsip with Joe Alwyn.

'To be honest with you, she's never ever had anything to do with [Fifth Harmony]', she continued. 'It's so funny, because when Taylor and I talk and whenever we hang out we talk about love and boys.'

It's probably time people got over the fact that she's no longer a part of the band, because Camila hates talking about that difficult period of her career. Not that there was a lot of animosity in the situation, but things will be far easier for everyong if people moved on.

More: Camila Cabello supports Taylor Swift on her 'Reputation' tour

'I just feel like nothing good comes out of me talking about it', she explained. 'I've never felt so happy in my life and I just don't have room or desire to have any bad feelings with people. The reason I don't like talking about it is because I don't want to fight, I don't want any bad feelings.'