Camila Cabello surprised her own record label with the success of 'Havana', according to the song's producer.

The 20-year-old star topped the charts all over the world with the single - but Frank Dunes says its success shocked her own label.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Label heads and the people at radio told us this was not a hit when we first tried to put it out lol (sic)''

Camila launched her solo career after she quit Fifth Harmony in December 2016.

But the brunette beauty recently admitted to being ''hurt'' by Fifth Harmony's dig at her at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The 'Havana' hitmaker - who has just launched her self-titled debut solo album - was devastated when she saw her former bandmates appearing to knock a member of the band off the top of the set when performing at the award show last August.

Camila - who has claimed that things started to fall apart when she teamed up with Shawn Mendes for 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' - said: ''It definitely hurt my feelings. I wasn't expecting it, I wasn't prepared for it - especially because at that point I'd moved on from it. I was just like, 'What? Why?' ...

''I have to make space for the good stuff to happen in my life. I don't like holding onto the past, especially when it's stuff that, in my opinion, is just petty.''