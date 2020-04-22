Camila Cabello's mother has ''f***ed up'' the star's bangs after trying to trim them herself.

The 'Havana' hitmaker had enlisted the help of her mother, Sinuhe Estrabao, when she needed her fringe cut, as hair salons are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the singer quickly discovered the dangers of not going to a professional to get her hair cut, as Sinuhe failed to follow Camila's strict instructions when it came to the style of her signature bangs.

In a series of videos on her Instagram story, the 23-year-old star said: ''Alright guys, so this is what it's come to. Bangs are too long, can't go outside, I'm going to have to trust this woman with my bangs because I can't trust myself.

''I've been seeing a lot of posts warning people not to do this. Let's see how it turns out.''

Usually, Camila likes her bangs to be shorter in the centre and longer on the sides to blend in with the rest of her hair, and so was left disappointed when her mother cut blunt bangs straight across her forehead.

She added in another video: ''Not great. She already f***ed it up.''

Thankfully, Sinuhe was able to fix the cut to meet her daughter's request, and Camila eventually told her followers the trim didn't look ''that bad''.

Meanwhile, Camila has been spending her time in self-isolation with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The 'Señorita' hitmakers have been teaching each other new skills during the coronavirus lockdown, with Camila giving Shawn Spanish lessons, and the 21-year-old musician teaching his beau how to play guitar.

Posting a picture on her Instagram Story of herself holding up a guitar, Camila wrote: ''Shawn is teaching me this [guitar] and I'm teaching him Spanish, in the words of dababy, LETS GOOOO (sic)''