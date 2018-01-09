Camila Cabello's 'Havana' has enjoyed the longest run at the top of the Billboard 100 by a solo female in nearly five years.

The 20-year-old singer has enjoyed impressive success since she quit Fifth Harmony in December 2016, and her single has been at the top of the charts for an unusually long period of time.

It is, in fact, currently in the midst of the longest run since Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble'.

Despite her chart success, Camila recently revealed she likes to spend her free time pretending she isn't famous.

The brunette beauty said: ''I do like to forget that I'm a singer or somebody that's famous. In LA, it was hard to have people just look at me as a 20-year-old kid. It was like I didn't really have a life outside of the studio.''

Camila has many life goals that don't involve music at all, and has revealed she hopes to spend some time living in Spain in the future.

She said: ''I want to be able to go to Italy, to live in Spain for a few years. I want to go to New York and get my apartment, and I want to fall in love. I really do want to live. I just want to be a kid sometimes.''

However, Camila also admitted she has a crush on someone all the time.

But the singer's jam-packed work schedule makes it tough for her to find love.

She shared: ''The way that I have worked makes it hard on relationships, on friendships, even health. I always have a crush on somebody. It's just how I am! It's boring without that. A girl's gotta daydream!''