Camila Cabello admits she has ''butterflies in her stomach'' over the release of her debut solo album 'Camila'.
Camila Cabello has ''butterflies in her stomach'' over the release of her debut solo album.
The 'Havana' hitmaker's self-titled LP is due out in just a couple of days time and she admits she's incredibly nervous for the release.
She wrote on Twitter: ''LISTENING TO MY ALBUM FOR THE LAST TIME TILL IT COMES OUT AND THE BUTTERFLIES IN MY STOMACH ARE HAVING A RAGE OMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMG (sic)''
Meanwhile, Camila recently opened up about how she thinks there is a lot of ''breaking barriers'' in the music industry right now and she is thrilled to see Latin artists getting mainstream recognition now.
She explained: ''I think that the good thing about social media and the internet is that I feel like it makes the world smaller and it just kind of breaks down barriers between languages, between people, between cultures, and I think that might have something to do with that. I've been listening to Spanish music forever because that's just not even Spanish music to me, it's just music
''But I feel like with everything that's gone on this year and also with groups like K-pop groups performing on American award shows and making their way into the mainstream American industry, I just feel like there's a lot of just breaking barriers. Which I think is super beautiful, and I don't know exactly what there is to credit for that, but I'm definitely glad it's happening.''
And the 20-year-old singer previously admitted she felt like she's had to ''prove'' to her collaborators - which include the likes of Diplo and Shawn Mendes - that she is a real artist.
She said: ''I just really wanted to prove to people that I had something to say and that I wasn't just a singer, that I was an artist, that I had a point of view and knew exactly the song that I wanted to write or the lyrics.
''The first few weeks were me really wanting to prove that to people and prove to myself to. People I was writing with were like, that's actually a really great lyric, or that's a really good idea, or oh yeah we should do that!''