Former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello has revealed she couldn't sleep prior to the release of her debut solo album.
The 20-year-old singer-songwriter quit Fifth Harmony in December 2016 and has subsequently embarked on a solo career, but Camila has admitted she was overcome with nerves before the release of her record.
She shared: ''I could not sleep. My heart was beating so fast.
''I would just try to go to sleep, and then I would just get my phone and I'd be like, 'Did it come out yet?'''
The brunette beauty was staying in a hotel as she waited for the album to be released.
And Camila has admitted to experiencing a frightening night in her hotel room.
Speaking to Zane Lowe in an interview for Apple Music's Beats 1, she said: ''I was trying to go to sleep and this lady came in, and she scared the bejeezus out of me.
''I was like about to go to sleep, and I thought that I was having a nightmare. She was like, 'Hello?' I was so scared. I was like, 'This is it. This is it. This is my last day and I didn't even get to see my album come out.'''
Thankfully for Camila, the mysterious woman turned out to be a hotel housekeeper.
She explained: ''I was literally like, 'Oh my god. This is it, this is it' because I heard the furniture moving around, and I was like, 'Who's in the room?'''
Meanwhile, Camila also revealed she was keen to challenge perceptions with her solo album.
She shared: ''I never want to do what people expect me to do.
''I feel like it's uninteresting if I just came out with 'Havana' part two and part three and my album was just a bunch of different versions of 'Havana'.''