Camila Cabello thinks Beyonce is the best ''expression of women's empowerment''.

The 'Havana' hitmaker has praised the 36-year-old singer for taking ownership of her own power.

She said: ''Women are powerful and music as a form of expression allows you to take ownership of that. Performances, videos and the poetry of a song are all great mediums for expressing that strength.

''Imagine Beyonce commanding a massive stage - I don't think anything can rival that in terms of an expression of women's empowerment.''

And the 20-year-old singer is inspired by many different women.

She added to HELLO! magazine: ''Different women inspire me every day. It could be a fan who was struggling for a long time and told me they recovered and are in a better place; a fan who just came out to their mom; my little sister and my mom - women in my life every day who are working on making their lives better.''

Meanwhile, Camila previously revealed that making her debut solo album has allowed her to voice who she really is.

She explained: ''Making my own music now, it truly is my voice, I'm able to actually talk about who I am, and a big part of that is my culture and my family ... How I'm able to represent other people that are Latin is better because now I actually get to talk from my voice.

''In a group, other people do it for you, if that makes sense, because nobody can handle five different opinions on one thing. The biggest challenge [about going solo] I think, honestly, the workload, because I'm such a perfectionist and I want everything to be right and I stress over every little detail - it all requires 100 per cent.''