Pictures

Camila Banus Pictures

Camila Banus at the 'Pretty Little Thing x Paper Party' in Palm Springs - Palm Springs California United States - Friday 14th April 2017

85th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade - Hollywood California United States - Sunday 27th November 2016

Variety Latinos To Watch Event - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 28th September 2016

43rd Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 2nd May 2016

Star Magazine's 'Hollywood Rocks' Event - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 14th April 2016

OK! Magazine's 2016 Pre-Grammy Party at Lure Nightclub - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 12th February 2016

24th Annual Movieguide Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 5th February 2016

24th Annual Movieguide Awards - Arrivals - Universal City California United States - Saturday 6th February 2016

Days of Our Lives 50th Annivsary Celebration - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 8th November 2015

VITY Concert Experience Launch Party - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 9th May 2015

The 42nd Daytime Emmy Awards - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 27th April 2015

42nd Daytime Emmy Awards Press Room - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 27th April 2015

42nd Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 24th April 2015

Star Hollywood Rocks presents Jason Derulo - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 15th April 2015

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.