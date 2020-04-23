Cameron Diaz is grateful her husband is a ''night person'' now they have a baby and can divide up her feeds.
Cameron Diaz is grateful her husband is a ''night person'' now they have a baby.
The 47-year-old actress and her spouse Benji Madden welcomed daughter Raddix into the world in December and the 'Mask' star and she's discovered how useful it is that they have very different sleeping patterns.
Speaking to make-up artist Gucci Westman on Instagram Live, she said: ''Benji wants to go to bed late, and I like to go to bed early... that works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours early and he does those later feeds with her.
''I can wake up early and be with her in the morning and [Benji] can sleep.''
Cameron admitted her and the Good Charlotte rocker's different sleep habits made her realise ''we all need somebody... somebody who doesn't do what we do.''
She added: ''It's the tribal thing, it's why we need tribes.''
Although she and her family are currently staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the blonde beauty is still on the go all day.
She said: ''I literally get up and don't stop moving until I lay my head down on the pillow.
''I'm so used to going, going, going. My engine starts and I don't idle through the day.''
And the 'Bad Teacher' star likes to ''chill out'' in the kitchen.
She said: ''It's my favourite thing in the world to do, is to cook. That's my happy place. Cooking is everything... I'm eating way too much pasta. I'm eating it every night. It's just comforting and it's easy and you can use so many thing.''
Cameron also confessed the current global health crisis has caused her to question her future.
She said: ''None of us know what's going to happen, when this is going to end [or] what the new start is.
''I've thought of a million things: 'Are we going to move away? Where do we raise our child?' All those things you think about.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Although it presents itself as a rude sex comedy, this movie is actually a prudish...
While the story isn't particularly original, and the movie tends to drift over the top...
Jay and Annie once had a thriving sexual relationship, but now they've been together for...
One woman thinks she's on a roll with the first serious boyfriend she's had in...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
After playing comical sidekicks in rom-coms like No Strings Attached and What Happens in Vegas,...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
Subtitled "The Untrue Story of Monty Python's Graham Chapman", this outrageously colourful animated movie certainly...
The 'Monty Python' group are returning to our screens once more with 'A Liar's Autobiography:...
Remade from a 1966 romp starring Michael Caine and Shirley MacLaine, this con artist action-comedy...
Harry Deane is a pretty hopeless British art curator who has suffered years of condescension...