Cameron Diaz is grateful her husband is a ''night person'' now they have a baby.

The 47-year-old actress and her spouse Benji Madden welcomed daughter Raddix into the world in December and the 'Mask' star and she's discovered how useful it is that they have very different sleeping patterns.

Speaking to make-up artist Gucci Westman on Instagram Live, she said: ''Benji wants to go to bed late, and I like to go to bed early... that works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours early and he does those later feeds with her.

''I can wake up early and be with her in the morning and [Benji] can sleep.''

Cameron admitted her and the Good Charlotte rocker's different sleep habits made her realise ''we all need somebody... somebody who doesn't do what we do.''

She added: ''It's the tribal thing, it's why we need tribes.''

Although she and her family are currently staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the blonde beauty is still on the go all day.

She said: ''I literally get up and don't stop moving until I lay my head down on the pillow.

''I'm so used to going, going, going. My engine starts and I don't idle through the day.''

And the 'Bad Teacher' star likes to ''chill out'' in the kitchen.

She said: ''It's my favourite thing in the world to do, is to cook. That's my happy place. Cooking is everything... I'm eating way too much pasta. I'm eating it every night. It's just comforting and it's easy and you can use so many thing.''

Cameron also confessed the current global health crisis has caused her to question her future.

She said: ''None of us know what's going to happen, when this is going to end [or] what the new start is.

''I've thought of a million things: 'Are we going to move away? Where do we raise our child?' All those things you think about.''