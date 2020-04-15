Cameron Diaz has hailed parenthood as the ''best thing ever''.

The 47-year-old actress and her husband Benji Madden welcomed daughter Raddix into the world in December and the 'Mask' star is loving every minute of the new chapter in her life.

She gushed: ''I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life.

''I'm so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it.''

And Cameron praised the Good Charlotte rocker for being an ''amazing father'' and admitted she feels ''lucky'' because he's such a hands-on dad, so she gets time to wind down herself at the end of the day while he looks after their daughter.

Speaking to Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power on her friend's Instagram Live, she said: ''I'm either cooking, cleaning or taking care of my baby -- and usually all at the same time.

''I have to cook at night. I know people hate cooking... I drink [wine] every night it's my wind down for the day.

''After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he's so good. He's such an amazing father. I'm so lucky he's my baby's father. He's incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is.''

The 'Bad Teacher' star admitted measures put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus haven't had a major impact on her because she's been ''living a quarantine life'' since her daughter was born.

She said: ''I've kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three month old, three-and-a-half month. So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months.

''But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don't see anybody.

''But it's nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking.

''But at the same time it's crazy that you can't go out to the world right now.''