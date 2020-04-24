Cameron Diaz says the ''best thing that's ever happened to her'' is her husband Benji Madden.
The 'Other Woman' star absolutely ''loves'' being married to the Madden Brothers star as she praised their ''partnership and friendship''.
Speaking to makeup artist Gucci Westman's YouTube series 'Makeup and Friends', she said: ''I love being married. The best thing that's ever happened to me is finding my husband, our partnership, his friendship.''
Meanwhile, the 47-year-old actress previously confessed she is grateful her husband is a ''night person'' now they have a baby.
Cameron - who welcomed daughter Raddix into the world in December - said: ''Benji wants to go to bed late, and I like to go to bed early ... that works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours early and he does those later feeds with her. I can wake up early and be with her in the morning and [Benji] can sleep.''
Cameron and Benji are said to be in ''bliss'' with their newborn baby and are completely taken by their little girl.
A source said: ''They waited for so long to have a baby, so now they are just enjoying their daughter. They are still in baby bliss and the happiest parents. They take turns staying with the baby and don't really leave the house together. They spend time with their families, and close friends at home but don't take their daughter out.
''They are very protective of her and careful because of the flu season. Cameron always imagined what motherhood would be like. You can tell that it's so much more than she ever imagined. She really is the happiest ever. Spending the past couple of weeks with her daughter has been magical for her.''
