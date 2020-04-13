The cast of 'Jessie' have paid tribute to Cameron Boyce during a virtual reunion.

Peyton List thanked the late actor - who died on July 6th last year aged 20 after he suffered a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy - for teaching her ''so much'' and making her ''such a better person'', and Skai Jackson admitted she had been ''so excited'' to meet the star before auditioning for the Disney Channel show.

Speaking on a joint video call for the 'Stars in the House YouTube' series - hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley - Peyton said: ''Cameron was just an amazing soul and person ... he made me such a better person.

''He was younger than me and he would teach me something every day.

''He really is an old soul and he taught me so much.''

Skai added: ''I remember a week before I met him, I saw him on 'Dancing With the Stars' and I was just thinking, 'This boy is just so talented. He's just so good.'

''Then during the audition for 'Jessie', the second time that I went in California, I saw him and I was so excited to meet him and we just got to talking and he just treated me like one of his own just right away.''

Cameron portrayed Luke Ross on the programme, and Peyton and Skai played his sisters Emma and Zuri Ross.

Debbie Ryan starred as the titular character, Jessie Prescott, and she opened up about how Cameron would comfort her during a tough time when her mother was dealing with breast cancer.

She said: ''We weren't really vocal about it, so I would like go to chemo with her after work and then I would come back ... sometimes people would be like, 'Tired, late night?' like making jokes, whatever and I would just be like kind of fragile but never shared about it.

''[Cameron] had this sense and was aware, and I remember he would just pursue to come and give me hugs. I remember one time starting to cry and being like, 'You are like my younger brother.''

In January, Cameron's parents Victor and Libby Boyce recalled the ''nightmare'' of the actor's tragic passing.

Victor explained: ''On July 5th, Cameron, my daughter Maya, Libby and I went to dinner. We were sitting outside joking and laughing like we always do, and it was just a really fun night. So dinner was over, I said 'I love you son', [he said] 'I love you dad'.

''And in the morning I get a call from his roommate and then he told me [Cameron had died]. It was like all of a sudden I was in a cloud. I was just ... everything just went white. I was losing my mind.''