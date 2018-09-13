The video for this dancefloor banger arrives, with Calvin Harris and Sam Smith enjoying a truly fabulous time in 'Promises' - which is all about finding acceptance in a judgemental world.
In the video, we see snippets of the glamorous New York nightclub scene, prefaced with statements from club-lovers who describe what club culture truly means to them. With models like Winnie Harlow making cameos, the video has been directed by Emil Nava.
'Promises' peaked at number one on the UK charts, though it's not yet known whose next album it will appear on. Most likely it's Calvin Harris', given that Sam Smith only dropped his second album 'The Thrill of It All' last year.
