Artist:
Song title: Promises
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Calvin Harris and Sam Smith team up for the first time with a soaring new dance track entitled 'Promises', for which they have now unveiled a grainy music video.

The video features the lyrics over a kaleidoscopic montage of what looks like dancefloor footage, with Sam Smith and Calvin Harris just barely visible through the low quality clips.

The song is Calvin's third single release this year, after 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready' featuring PartyNextDoor and 'One Kiss' with Dua Lipa, though it's not yet clear what album project it's a part of. 

Meanwhile, it's Sam Smith's first track since 2017's 'The Thrill of it All'. It's certainly not necessarily a new direction for him; he's previously worked with Disclosure, so he's pretty much an expert in electronic dance music.

