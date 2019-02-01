Artist:
Song title: Giant
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man drop the official video for their new song 'Giant'. The single has already reached number 5 in the UK, and comes just weeks after Harris' collaboration with Benny Blanco and Miguel on 'I Found You / Nilda's Story'.

