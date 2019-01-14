Artist:
Song title: Giant
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Calvin Harris' latest pop collaboration sees him team up with the award-winning Rag'n'Bone Man for a new song entitled 'Giant', for which they have also unveiled a lyric video. It's Rag'n'Bone Man's first single as a lead artist since 2017's collaboration with Logic on 'Broken People' from the 'Bright' soundtrack.

